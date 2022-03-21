50-year-old man dies after collapsing during Singapore Athletics' 5km walk event

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A 50-year-old man has died after he collapsed during a 5,000m walk event at Singapore Athletics' (SA) All Comers Meet 2 on Saturday morning (March 19). The Straits Times understands he dropped to the ground within the first kilometre of his event, which began at 8am. First aiders from the medical providers stationed at the Home of Athletics in Kallang rushed to the man's aid, before ambulance and paramedics arrived shortly after. They sent the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he died.



