Asia is less prepared for war than Europe was, and that must change

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Almost everyone with access to independent media watched in shock and horror as Russian tanks rolled into free, democratic Ukraine. Protests have erupted around the world, volunteers have donated money and rushed to the border to assist refugees, and governments have belatedly begun to unify in response. Europe, in particular, was caught flat-footed by Putin’s invasion, but the failure to prepare for assaults on free peoples by brutal dictatorships is a global problem. The war in Ukraine is forcing the world to face the fact that autocrats don’t play by rules they don’t like; the only...



Read More...