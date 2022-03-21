Biden confirms Russia used hypersonic missile, says Putin’s ‘back is against the wall’

President Biden on Monday confirmed that Russia launched a hypersonic missile in Ukraine over the weekend and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s may launch cyberattacks against the US and use chemical weapons in Ukraine next because his “back is against the wall.” Biden said Ukraine’s military is “wreaking havoc on the Russian military,” making Putin increasingly desperate in his nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. “The more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ,” Biden warned at a Business Roundtable event



