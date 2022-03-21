Can Brian Kemp Make it to his Stacey Abrams Rematch?
But before he can square off against Abrams, Kemp has to overcome another obstacle: David Perdue, one of the Republican senators unseated by those runoffs, who has launched a Trump-fueled primary bid against the governor. In ordinary times, Kemp would be a head-scratching target for a Republican primary insurgency. His first term has been defined by the sort of controversy-sparking fights that conservatives rally around: In 2019, Kemp backed and signed a heartbeat bill (later overturned in court) banning most abortions beyond six weeks, sticking to his guns despite widespread threats by actors and directors to boycott the state, a...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment