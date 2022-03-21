Cheney: Use of chemical weapons is 'red line' for NATO intervention

Rep. Liz Cheney on Sunday agreed with Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the use of chemical weapons should be a “red line” for NATO to intervene in Ukraine.“I think that we in the West, the United States and NATO — we need to stop telling the Russians what we won't do,” Cheney (R-Wyo.) said. “We need to be very clear that we are considering all options, that the use of chemical weapons is certainly something that would alter our calculations.”Russian forces have bombed schools, hospitals and other civilian centers within the four weeks of their assault on...



