Donald Trump announces win in Stormy Daniels case, says she owes him nearly $300,000

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen," Trump said.Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced the court ruled in his favor in Stormy Daniels' libel lawsuit against him and she will have to pay him nearly $300,000 as a result.Trump announced the win on Twitter through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington. "The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney...



Read More...