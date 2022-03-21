Donald Trump Would Send Nuclear Subs to Russia's Coast to Pressure Putin

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump said if he were still in the White House, the U.S. would be taking more drastic measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin, going so far as to send nuclear submarines to the country's coast to pressure Russia to back out of Ukraine. "You should say, 'If you mention that word [nuclear] one more time, we're gonna send [nuclear submarines and planes] over and we'll be coasting back and forth, up and down your coast," Trump told Fox Business on Monday. "You can't let this tragedy continue. You can't let these, these thousands of people die." The...



