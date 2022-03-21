Elon Musk Says Starlink Internet Access Is Ready In Ukraine

It looks as though Elon Musk has officially activated Starlink internet service in Ukraine. Over the weekend, the Tesla CEO said that SpaceX had activated the service after officials in Kyiv lobbied for stations.

Musk heard the call, and Tweeted this weekend: "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine...more terminals en route."

Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had lobbied for Musk's help immediately after his country was invaded by Russia, a new report from Yahoo News says.

"While you try to colonize Mars -- Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space -- Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," he pleaded with Musk on Twitter.

Additionally he asked Musk "to address sane Russians to stand" against Russia's invasion. The country has seen a "series of significant disruptions to internet service", according to internet monitor NetBlocks.

Curiously, an unlisted video appeared on the internet about a week and a half ago showing how to set up and use the Powerwall as a mobile power station. The video appeared after Tesla sent equipment to Ukraine to try and help ensure uninterrupted internet, Tesmanian wrote.

The video shows how you can deploy a mobile power station in minutes without actually taking the equipment out of the box. To do this, you need to get the cables and connect them together in the appropriate order. The video also demonstrates how solar panels can be easily connected to the Powerwall, which will charge the battery, so you can get an independent power source even in the field.

Starlink is hoping its more than 2,000 satellites will help not only Ukraine, but the rest of the planet, have access to internet.

Here's a copy of the unlisted YouTube setup video. It has been viewed almost 14,000 times: