Federal Judge Blocks D.C. Law Allowing 11-Year-Olds to Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the District of Columbia from continuing to carry out a law that allowed children as young as 11 to get vaccinated without parental consent. The Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act, which the D.C council passed in the fall of 2020, permitted children ages 11 and up to receive vaccines without the knowledge of their parents as long as a doctor deemed them capable of providing informed consent. Children whose parents object to vaccines on the basis of religion could receive vaccinations and access their own medical records, and healthcare providers could seek...



