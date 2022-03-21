Forwarders seek alternatives to China-Europe rail services through Russia

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Forwarders seek alternatives to China-Europe rail services through Russia By Sam Whelan 17/03/2022 Amid sanctions against Russia, forwarders are scrambling to test alternatives to China-Europe rail freight routes – with ocean winning, for now. Trains are still running along the Trans-Siberian route, but Russian Railways has been sanctioned so European forwarders have suspended bookings through the country. For example, while cargo is not directly targeted, Scan Global Logistics said the majority of customers were turning to air or ocean freight, given the uncertainty surrounding sanctions against Russia and Belarus and the risk of shipments getting stuck in either country. And...



