German producer price inflation hits record high as energy costs spiral-(biggest since 1949)

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

German producer prices rose in January at their fastest rate since modern records began, soaring 25% as energy costs spiraled and extending a run of sharp increases expected to keep consumer inflation at around 5% for several months more. The jump in PPI, considered a leading indicator for consumer prices, was the biggest since 1949, when West and East Germany were founded and the country’s post-war economic data series began. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the figure, published on Monday by the Federal Statistics Office, to remain at December’s 24.2%. Sharp increases of 18.4% and 19.2% respectively were logged...



Read More...