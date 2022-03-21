HAS ONE RIGGED ELECTION DESTROYED AMERICA FOREVER? THE ODDS ARE AGAINST US.

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Folks, we are in a world of trouble. America has faced tough odds before. America beats impossible odds all the time. We are resilient and relentless. We are a nation of people who believe nothing is impossible. So, never count us out. There is always hope. But make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives. The odds may be worse than we have ever faced. Our nation is being destroyed from within. America is hanging by a thread. The attacks are relentless and ominous. The nation is divided like never before. You’d have to go back...



Read More...