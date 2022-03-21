Madeleine McCann case to be closed by London police after 11 years

March 21, 2022

The 11-year investigation into the disappearance of British tot Madeleine McCann is set to end later this year, according to reports. Operation Grange, the British taxpayer-funded probe launched four years after Madeleine’s 2007 disappearance from her family’s vacation rental in Portugal, will be shut down by London’s Metropolitan Police when funding runs out this fall, the Sun reported Saturday. “There are currently no plans to take the inquiry further,” a source close to the matter told the outlet. “The end of the road for Operation Grange is now in sight. The team’s work is expected to be completed by autumn.”...



