Man pleads to second-degree murder in shooting over Playstation controller

March 21, 2022

A 27-year-old Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his roommate, a killing that testimony showed involved a dispute over a Playstation controller. Devan James Cole pleaded guilty to the murder charge and felony firearm on Monday, March 21 in Kent County Circuit Court. Related: Man claims self-defense in roommate’s killing in dispute over PlayStation controller A charge of open murder will be dismissed at his June 1 sentencing. Testimony at an earlier hearing showed that Cole and the victim, 27-year-old Anthony Crump, lived in the same Veto Street NW rental house. Crump...



