Orwell Turns Over in His Grave: CensorTrack Logs 3,500 Censorship Cases by Big Tech

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MRC Free Speech America’s CensorTrack database reached an important milestone as it continues to monitor the war Big Tech companies have waged on free speech online. CensorTrack has now surpassed 3,500 total censorship cases documented by the MRC Free Speech America team. People and accounts across the internet were suppressed for various reasons, including COVID-19 commentary, criticism of President Joe Biden, election-related content, and much more. One reality is clear, censorship algorithms will target anyone who disagrees with established narratives, regardless of their status.



