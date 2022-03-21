Peru's 'Sea Monster': a Colossal Animal That Ate Sharks and Dominated the Sea (36M Yr Old Fossil Found in Desert)

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

More than 30 million years ago, the Peruvian sea was home to one of the largest predators to ever emerge in the ocean. Its colossal size has surprised the scientific community.Species endangered by this fearsome marine animal that remained hidden in the Peruvian sea. In 2021, one of the most important discoveries ever recorded in the country was announced. It was only at the beginning of 2022 that the first assessments of the skeletal remains of Peru's so-called 'sea monster', an ancient whale considered one of the largest predators that existed 36 million years ago, were reported. Its impressive size...



Read More...