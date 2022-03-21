Possibly a ‘terror attack’: Aviation expert assess China Eastern Airlines crash 3:08 / 3:52 Possibly a ‘terror attack’: Aviation expert assess China Eastern Airlines crash

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sky News aviation expert Byron Bailey says passengers aboard the crashed China Eastern Airlines flight would have been “screaming all the way down” as the plane plunged into the side of a mountain. Mr Bailey said the Boeing 737-800 had “perfect” flight conditions given the temperature and wind speeds. All 132 passengers on board the flight are believed to be dead after the plane plunged into a forest over China’s Guangxi province on Monday afternoon, local time. “Thunderstorms, that’s the only big worry these days; you avoid thunderstorms,” he said. “As far as the malfunction of the airplane goes, the...



Read More...