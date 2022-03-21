Professor Files Lawsuit to Find Students Who Posted Exam Questions Online

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An assistant professor of business at Southern California's Chapman University has filed a lawsuit against five students, whose identities remain unknown, alleging copyright infringement for posting exam questions anonymously in an online forum. According to professor David Berkovitz's attorney Marc Hankin, the students, who took midterm and final exams remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic during the spring semester of 2021, are alleged to have posted elements of the tests on Course Hero, a crowdsourced website dedicated to course-specific study supplements. Because the professor grades on a curve, Hankin said, Berkovitz believes by posting exam-specific questions on Course Hero, "students...



