Putin 'deports Ukrainians to camps': Russia is accused of genocide by putting refugees in 'filtration' centres and forcibly taking them to remote Siberian towns after confiscating their phones and documents

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Vladimir Putin has been accused of deporting Ukrainians to 'filtration' centres before forcibly taking them to remote Siberian towns after confiscating their phones and documents. 'Several thousand' people have so-far been taken, Mariupol city council claimed, before being processed through 'filtration camps' and sent to 'remote cities' in Russia where they will be obliged to stay for years and work for free. -snip- Russian news agencies have reported that buses carrying hundreds of refugees from the besieged southeastern port city Mariupol had arrived in Russia in recent days. Moscow officials also said a trainload of over 280 Ukrainians were being...



