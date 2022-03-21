Researchers identify key regulatory mechanism in inflammation (Omega-6 fat linoleic acid goes awry in burns, sepsis, cancer, and COVID-19)

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A study has identified a key regulatory mechanism in inflammation that may lead to new targets for resolving that inflammation—and the inflammation of patients with sepsis, cancer and COVID. The scientists discovered a pathway that regulates the immune response after infection or injury, such as burns. Dysregulation of this pathway could differentiate those who are at risk of fatal sepsis or help identify targets to resolve this unregulated inflammation. The team found that the metabolites of linoleic acid formed by the enzyme, soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH), drive deleterious inflammation after injury. These metabolites, known as lipid mediators, regulate inflammation, blood...



