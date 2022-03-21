Teetering with Trump, Brooks calls for McConnell's ouster

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Alabama Republican Mo Brooks is calling for Mitch McConnell to be ousted as Senate GOP leader, making him the party’s third major Senate candidate to come out in favor of booting the Kentucky Republican. “America can’t afford a Senate leader who is a weak-kneed, debt junkie, open-border RINO Republican and who, worse yet, sells out America for special interest group cash,” Brooks says in a new 90-second web advertisement. Brooks joins two other Republican candidates — Eric Greitens of Missouri and Kelly Tshibaka of Alaska — in pushing for McConnell’s removal. All three are running staunchly anti-establishment campaigns and are...



