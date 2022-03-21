“The End, at Least Temporarily, of Privately Owned Ukrainian [TV] Outlets”

Reuters reported yesterday:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree that combines all national TV channels into one platform, citing the importance of a "unified information policy" under martial law, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

Deadline (Bruce Haring) wrote:

The move means the end, at least temporarily, of privately owned Ukrainian media outlets in that country. Zelensky claimed the measure is needed to combat alleged Russian misinformation and "tell the truth about the war."