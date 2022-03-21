The Medical Establishment’s Willful Blindness About Vaccines and Children: There’s a huge body of data from reliable sources that the medical establishment, from the CDC on down, seems determined to ignore

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In my email on March 19, a Medscape “Perspective” post by William G. Wilkoff, MD titled “Waiting for the Under-5 COVID-19 Vaccine“ caught my attention. He opens by noting that “Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they were delaying the application for their COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5.” He goes on to say that “earlier evidence suggests that two doses may not provide adequate protection in the 2- to 4-year old age group.”Wilkoff might be forgiven for not knowing that the FDA and CDC have carefully avoided allowing facts to escape their lairs but the English NHS...



Read More...