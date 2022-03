The NYT Now Admits the Biden Laptop – Falsely Called ‘Russian Disinformation’ – is Authentic

March 21, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Reading Time: 3 minutes On October 14, 2020 — less than three weeks before Americans were set to vote — the nation’s oldest newspaper, The New York Post, began publishing a series of reports about the business dealings of the Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in countries in which Biden, as Vice President, wielded […]



Read More...