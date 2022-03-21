Trump mocks Lindsey Graham, calling him a 'progressive senator from South Carolina'

March 21, 2022

Former President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, calling him a "progressive." "There are a couple of senators. And we have our progressive senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham," Trump said at the Lincoln Day fundraising dinner held by the Palm Beach County GOP at Mar-a-Lago. "He's a progressive, but he's our progressive," Trump added. Trump's mocking of Graham came a day after news broke that Graham may have threatened to seek to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office during the Capitol riot. This was according to excerpts Axios published from "This...



