We Think We Know Why Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Stopped

March 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine is holding its own: On Day 23 of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian advance has largely stopped on all fronts. More than three weeks into the invasion and stiff Ukrainian resistance and the seemingly never-ending Russian supply issues have prevented Russian forces from achieving their primary objectives. Over the past week, the Russian advance was stalling, a result of extremely poor logistical arrangements and stiff Ukrainian resistance. But in the last 24 hours, there has been almost no progress at all. “[The] Ukrainians are putting a lot of effort into defending Kyiv as you would expect them...



