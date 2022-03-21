Where The Crypto Hype Is Taking Over

The hype around cryptocurrencies is spreading around the world, with blockchain-based currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum or Binance piquing the interest of more and more people - at least in some countries.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz notes, according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey, India, South Korea, the U.S. and Germany are countries where the number of crypto users and owners increased significantly between 2019 and 2021.

In India, for example, the number of those "invested" in crypto more than doubled from 7 percent to 18 percent over that time span.

In other countries, on the other hand, interest in cryptocurrencies more or less stagnated between the two years in question.

Those countries included Brazil and Mexico. Modest gains could be seen in China and Spain.