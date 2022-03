Zelensky Flip-Flops: Now Says Ukraine ‘Grateful’ After Slamming Israeli Mediation on Russia

March 21, 2022

Hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a bitter speech to the Israeli parliament on Sunday condemning Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s mediation efforts with Russian President Vladimir Putin as an attempt to mediate “between good and evil,” the Ukrainain leader reversed course and said his country was “grateful” to Israel’s prime minister.



