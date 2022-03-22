Biden admin to expedite resettlement of some vulnerable Ukrainian refugees in U.S.

March 22, 2022

The Biden administration is preparing to unveil as early as this week a plan to expedite and streamline the resettlement of some Ukrainian refugees in the U.S., three sources familiar with the plan said. The plan would allow vulnerable Ukrainians, specifically activists, journalists and those who are part of the LGBTQ community, to safely enter the U.S. at least temporarily. It would also expedite the reunification of Ukrainians with U.S.-based family members, the sources said. The exact authority President Joe Biden would use to speed the passage of Ukrainians remains unclear, the sources said.



