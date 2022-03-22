CDC Deletes 24 Percent Of Child COVID-19 Deaths, Blames Coding Error

March 22, 2022

"Some of the CDC’s deaths don’t appear to be linked to COVID-19. According to an assessment of the death codes, numerous deaths were classified as being caused by drowning, while others were listed as being caused by a gun fire."The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deleted tens of thousands of deaths associated to COVID-19 from its database, blaming it on a coding error. The database include roughly a quarter of those under the age of 18.On March 15, the health agency secretly updated its data tracker website.According to the CDC’s website, “Data on deaths were adjusted after...



