China Orders Academics To Study Forced Reunification Of Taiwan, Say Reports

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

China Orders Academics To Study Forced Reunification Of Taiwan, Say Reports By Meera Suresh 03/22/22 AT 4:59 AM A national security official said the Chinese Communist Party wants the "least costly resolution" Chinese President Xi Jinping will create a "most beneficial environment possible" before invading The Chinese are reportedly taking tips from the Russian invasion and studying potential sanctions Hinting at China's resolve to "reunify" Taiwan, reports claim that Beijing has ordered its academics to evaluate the possibility of a military invasion of the island. This comes amid reports that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions imposed on...



Read More...