Cop Convicted For Killing Innocent Unarmed Child But He Won’t Go To Jail & Can Remain A Cop

March 22, 2022

Lonoke, AR — As we have been reporting since last year, the officer who shot and killed an innocent teen, 17-year-old Hunter Brittain, was given blue privilege since the start of this case. The former sergeant with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Michael Davis killed Brittain within a few moments of pulling him over. …



