Daylight saving time could become permanent in the U.S. Here's what that means.

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. Senate apparently likes daylight saving time so much that it wants to make it permanent. Legislators unanimously voted to approve the Sunshine Protection Act on March 15, 2022, which would establish daylight saving time as the default all year round for the states that observe it — meaning darker mornings and brighter evenings in winter. The bill must be passed by the House of Representatives and then signed by the President before it can come into effect. But if it does, Americans will no longer have to change their clocks twice every year starting from 2023. "The public...



