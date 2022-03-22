Devil Wears Pravda: NewsGuard Gives 100/100 Scores to Outlets Who Tried to Bury Biden Laptop Story

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Internet traffic cop NewsGuard outed itself as a pathetic joke by giving perfect grades to outlets that tried to quash the Hunter Biden laptop story. Left-wing news organizations Politico, The Washington Post, Axios and USA Today all maligned the Biden bombshell by the New York Post as possibly part of a 2020 “disinformation” campaign. The story documented purported emails from Hunter Biden reportedly exposing the alleged corrupt dealings of him and his father in Ukraine. The New York Times finally authenticated the emails the liberal media tried to dismiss for months, but also tied the documents to an ongoing federal...



Read More...