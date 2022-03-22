Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

March 22, 2022

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Tuesday that she tested positive for the coronavirus, writing on social media that she is "feeling fine" and has "some mild cold symptoms." "Well, I've tested positive for COVID," Clinton, 74, wrote in a tweet. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"



