Kamala's national security adviser calls it quits, cites 'pressing personal matters'

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nancy McEldowney, Kamala’s national security adviser, is leaving the vice-president’s office to attend to some personal matters, according to an internal memo. After serving in her role for more than a year, she’s planning her exit. McEldowney hasn’t announced her last day on the job but she said she’s ‘not rushing out the door.’She said that she is stepping down to ‘focus on some pressing personal matters.’ Is that a nuanced version of spending more time with one’s family? It sounds like that but maybe it’s something more. For those keeping track at home, she is staffer number ten to...



