Lakeland school for girls closes two years after student's death; parents announce planned lawsuit

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

LAKELAND, Fla. - A school that marketed itself as being a place for troubled teens in Lakeland has closed. The death of 17-year-old Naomi Wood at Lakeland Girls Academy, on May 19, 2020, was made public last year after an investigation showed she had complained about stomach pains in the weeks before. The investigation revealed Wood asked to see a doctor, but was refused and was instead offered over the counter medication, soup, and prayer. "Staff members made the child get up for meals and fed her soup, as that is their protocol when children are sick. They also prayed...



