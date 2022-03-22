The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Large Twister Rips Through New Orleans 

A massive tornado ripped through the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service New Orleans confirmed. 

Possible track of the twister. 

Shocking footage shows the tornado moving through the metro area. 

Videos of the damage have been posted on Twitter. 

Insane pictures from the incident area. 

Power outages are already being reported.  

*developing

Tyler Durden Tue, 03/22/2022 - 21:15


