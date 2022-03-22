Large Twister Rips Through New Orleans

A massive tornado ripped through the Lower Ninth Ward Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service New Orleans confirmed.

Video: A confirmed large tornado is on the ground in the Lower Ninth Ward and is moving East. You need to take shelter now. >> https://t.co/PtQ7lopwKs pic.twitter.com/JlWl8QRCte — wdsu (@wdsu) March 23, 2022

Possible track of the twister.

Shocking footage shows the tornado moving through the metro area.

Lower 9 tornado safe places now pic.twitter.com/ySxdBWKOYU — Jay Gallé (@JayGalle) March 23, 2022

LARGE tornado in New Orleans on ⁦@wdsu⁩ sky camera: pic.twitter.com/XqUyq2FwmF — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) March 23, 2022

Videos of the damage have been posted on Twitter.

Damage from on the ground in the 9 pic.twitter.com/QENddKwYbT — JD Carrere (@jdcarrere) March 23, 2022

Really bad situation in Arabi Heights houses destroyed… #NOLA pic.twitter.com/b4r6fGqRVc — Peter C. Cook (@petercook) March 23, 2022

Insane pictures from the incident area.

More damage from New Orleans. 😭 pic.twitter.com/AF9n69TKwk — Kaden M’s weather photography (@Weathergeek051) March 23, 2022

Power outages are already being reported.

A view at Energy power outages show the track of the East New Orleans tornado. Some sporadic damage on the south shore of the River, and then larger outages in Arabi, then across the intracoastal into the Michoud area. pic.twitter.com/eaHmLzJf9D — U.S. Tornadoes (@USTornadoes) March 23, 2022

*developing