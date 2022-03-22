The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Peter Boockvar: Recession Near As Fed Hikes Rates While Economy Slows

March 22, 2022   |   Tags:
Peter Boockvar: Recession Near As Fed Hikes Rates While Economy Slows

As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues into its 3rd week, despite the world’s hopes for resolution, uncertainty continues to grow.

  • What will the geopolitical situation look like after a cease-fire is declared? (IF one is declared)

  • How badly will the trade disruptions with Russia worsen inflation, given Russia’s role as a top exporter for many key commodities?

  • Are we weakening the US dollar’s role as the global reserve currency by giving other nations cause to accelerate their efforts to de-dollarize?  

Meanwhile, the cost of capital is increasing as interest rates are on the rise — right as we anticipate the Federal Reserve will kick off a new era of Quantitative Tightening at its meeting this week.

Are a further correction in the markets and possibly a recession now more likely as a result?

Money manager Peter Boockvar concludes “yes”.

He expects a recession within the next 6 months, and shares with us his top recommendations for where capital should go now, in advance

See more here at Adam Taggart’s Wealthion...

Tyler Durden Tue, 03/22/2022 - 05:45


Read More...

Tags:

Leave Your Comment