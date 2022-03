Republicans win special election in South Toms River

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ross wins 64% in do-over of November 2020 contest that ended in a tie. Republican Sandford Ross won a do-over election for South Toms River Borough Council on Tuesday, defeating Democrat George Rutzler and officially ending the 2020 cycle. A judge ordered a new election after Ross and Rutzler ended the November 2020 elected tied at 772 votes each. Ross leads Rutzler, 250 to 142, a 64%-36% margin...



