Senate Pulls Out Skin Color Chart To Make Sure Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Black

March 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Senate is continuing their questioning of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week to make sure she meets the qualifications of the highest court in the land. As an added measure, Democrat Senators brought in a skin color chart to make sure their nominee is black enough.

