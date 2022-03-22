The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Senate Pulls Out Skin Color Chart To Make Sure Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Black

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Senate is continuing their questioning of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week to make sure she meets the qualifications of the highest court in the land. As an added measure, Democrat Senators brought in a skin color chart to make sure their nominee is black enough.

