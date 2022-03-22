Sex Traps Can Lure Thousands of Male Giant [Murder] Hornets to Their Death, Study Finds

March 22, 2022

Researchers found that giant hornets can be lured into traps using sex pheromones, according to a new study published in the journal Current Biology. Many people often refer to them as "murder hornets," but it's a sensational name that should be avoided, said study author James Nieh, professor and associate dean in the department of biological sciences at the University of California San Diego. "They are predators, but so are lions and tigers, and we don't call them murder lions," he said. Trapping the invasive insects Nieh's team created a series of traps using sex pheromones to attract male hornets....



