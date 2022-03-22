Soft On Sex Crime Supreme Court Nominee Feeling Pretty Confident As She's Being Questioned By Roomful Of Perverts

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson started her Senate confirmation hearings today. She has become known as a judge with a history of giving light sentences to sex offenders and pedophiles, but she's not too worried as she's being questioned by a roomful of sex offenders and pedophiles. "Thank you for being here, and thank you for the light sentence you gave me last year," said 371-year-old Senator and prolific sex offender Dick Durban. "We know you'll be a great addition to the Supreme Court." "Welp! I think we've seen enough! You're in!" he said, slamming his notebook shut....



