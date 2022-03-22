Soft On Sex Crime Supreme Court Nominee Feeling Pretty Confident As She's Being Questioned By Roomful Of Perverts
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson started her Senate confirmation hearings today. She has become known as a judge with a history of giving light sentences to sex offenders and pedophiles, but she's not too worried as she's being questioned by a roomful of sex offenders and pedophiles. "Thank you for being here, and thank you for the light sentence you gave me last year," said 371-year-old Senator and prolific sex offender Dick Durban. "We know you'll be a great addition to the Supreme Court." "Welp! I think we've seen enough! You're in!" he said, slamming his notebook shut....
