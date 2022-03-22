Ted Cruz Grills Biden Supreme Court Pick Over CRT, Child Porn

Update (1647ET): As Tuesday's confirmation hearing of Ketanji Brown Jackson continued, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) got into heated exchanges with the nominee over several issues - including her views on Critical Race Theory and her record on child predators.

When Cruz asked her opinions on CRT, referring to a 2020 speech she gave at the University of Michigan where she mentioned Nikole Hannah-Jones' revisionist 1619 project, Brown responded: "It doesn't come up in my work as It's never something that I have studied or relied on, and it wouldn't be something that I would rely on if I was on the Supreme Court."

She also says she hasn't reviewed "any of those books" that are available at Georgetown Day School, where she sits on the board.

Cruz also pressed her over her record on pedophiles.

Update (1410ET): Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed Jackson over her "endorsement of progressive indoctrination of our children" in Critical Race Theory materials.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) indicated that he'll be a "no" vote on Jackson - expressing frustration that his own home-state favorite was passed over for the nomination.

As Bloomberg reports, the Republican Senator asked Jackson questions about outside liberal groups backing her nomination, and at one point asked about her religion - to which she replied that she's Protestant.

Graham asked if she could fairly judge a Catholic, to which she replied that it's "very important to set aside one's views" when it comes to judicial opinions.

Moments later, Graham made clear he was trying to point out how uncomfortable it was for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is Catholic, to be subjected to questions from Democrats about her religious views during a 2017 hearing when she was a nominee for a federal appeals court post. “Judge Barrett I thought was treated very, very poorly and I just wanted to get that out there,” Graham said. Later, Graham said he found it “problematic” that Jackson’s selection was supported by “so many of these left-wing radical groups that would destroy the law as we know it.” Graham also sharply questioned Jackson over briefs she filed as a private lawyer involving accused terrorists being held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He said one argument Jackson made would force the U.S. to release terrorists. “You’re putting America in an untenable position,” he said, shortly before he hastily exited the hearing room when his turn at questioning ended. -Bloomberg

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) begins his questioning with "What faith are you, by the way?"



Then, this: “Can you fairly judge a Catholic?”



Then, this: “How important is your faith to you?”



Supreme Court Nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson defended her record of giving pedophiles light sentences, arguing that it's easier for them to procure large volumes through the internet - vs. the effort required to obtain child porn through the mail.

"The guideline was based originally on a statutory scheme and directives, specific directives from Congress at a time in which more serious child pornography offenders were identified based on the volume, based on the number of photographs they received in the mail. And that made total sense before, when you didn't have the internet.

"When we didn't have distribution. But the way that the guideline is now structured, based on that set of circumstances, is leading to extreme disparities in the system because it's so easy for people to get volumes of this material now by computers. So it's not doing the work of differentiating who is a more serious offender in the way that it used to."

Brown Jackson, who notably served as the judge in the 'Pizzagate' shooting, was responding to Sen. Josh Hawley's (R-MO) claim last week that her legal record "endangers our children."

"As a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases, I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth," Jackson said Tuesday. "These are some of the most difficult cases that a judge has to deal with because we're talking about pictures of sex abuse of children, we're talking about graphic descriptions that judges have to read and consider when they decide how to sentence in these cases."

Last week, Hawley posted a lengthy Twitter thread calling out Brown Jackson's record on child pornography:

So, should rapists who use speed dating apps get lower sentences too thanks to how easy the internet makes it to rape?