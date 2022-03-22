The Bible In Paintings: KORAH’S SINKING FEELING

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE N U M B E R S CHAPTER 16 Korah and certain Reubenites became insolent and rose up against Moses. With them were 250 well-known community leaders. They came as a group to oppose Moses and Aaron and said to them, “You have gone too far! The whole community is holy. Why then do you set yourselves above the LORD’s assembly?” When Moses heard this, he fell facedown. Then Moses said to Korah, “You and all your followers are to appear before the LORD. Each man is...



