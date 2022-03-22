Top 2 Richest BTC Wallets Hold 2% Of All Bitcoins

By Bankless Times

According to data compiled by Banklesstimes.com, the top two wallets globally hold 1.2% and 0.80% of all BTC in circulation. The two wallets, which hold 252,597, and 168,010 Bitcoins are held in Binance and Bitfinex exchanges, respectively.

The comprehensive data also includes more details on all the Bitcoin holders. There are currently over 41 million holders. An analysis of the top 100 holders show that they account for 14.11%, with the amount of Bitcoins held ranging from 252,597 to 9,000 BTC coins.

Most Bitcoin whales are HODLing

The data further reveals that most of the Bitcoin whales are HODLers. The data presented of the top 100 wallets showed no change in the holding addresses for over a week. Only a handful of these addresses made transactions to either add or reduce the amount of BTC in their wallets.

The current crypto markets are turbulent and with so much going on, there’s a lot of uncertainty about what direction the digital currencies will take. Most crypto investors are unsure what to do with their coins, which explains why most of the wallets remain unchanged over the last week.

What’s even more interesting is that most wallets that recorded a change over the past week, recorded declines in the amount of BTC held. The holding address with the largest transaction in this front made a transfer of -2950 BTC.

On the contrary, the largest BTC deposit into any of these addresses amounted to over 5200 BTC coins.

Binance, OKEx, hold the largest amount among exchanges

The data reveals that Binance and OKEx are the leading exchanges in the amount of BTC held. The two exchanges account for 1.2 and 1.12% of the circulating Bitcoin supply.

Other exchanges that hold a significant percentage of Bitcoins include Bittrex, BitMex, Bitfinex, Coincheck, and Poloniex. These hold about 0.15%, 0.07%, 0.92%, 0.16%, and 0.08%. Other smaller exchanges hold more than 96% of the circulating BTC.

Out of the total 21 million BTC coin supply, 90% is already minted. We can, therefore, expect the number of holding addresses to increase as more people become aware of digital currencies in the coming years.