Triple-Jabbed Hillary Clinton Has Covid, Experiencing Symptoms

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Covid vaccine experiment should be ended immediately. The conclusion is that they are abysmal at preventing Covid-19. If they offer any actual protection, it’s negligible at best. And despite the CDC spreading rumors that the jabs prevent people from getting symptoms, going to the hospital, or dying. That isn’t true, either. The experiment has failed. On the same day that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive and started experiencing mild symptoms, so too has Hillary Clinton had the same experience despite being triple-vaxxed. Well, I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’ve got some mild cold symptoms but am...



