TRUMP ON UKRAINE, OIL PRICES, CHINA, AND THE REST

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Remember how everyone said Trump was Putin’s poodle, and an isolationist to boot? Worth taking in his interview this morning with Stuart Varney on Fox Business: So much for the “Trump as isolationist Russian stooge.” You get a good sense here why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine on Trump’s watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-c1Me0Kezg



Read More...