US Condemns Russia's 'Sham Trial' of Navalny

March 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday that it "strongly condemns" what it called Russia's "orchestration of a sham trial" against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after a court found him guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court, a move likely to extend Navalny's jail time by years.



Read More...