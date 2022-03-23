Associated Press appoints Lobet climate accountability editor

March 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ingrid Lobet has joined The Associated Press as a climate accountability editor. Recently, she has been working freelance writing about energy transition and the climate tech sector. She was also a senior editor at The Energy Gang podcast from Greentech Media in California, which talks about climate change, energy business and energy policy. She was also an investigative reporter, environment, energy and climate, at inewsource in the Greater San Diego Area. She was also an investigative reporter at the Houston Chronicle and has worked at Public Radio International for over 10 years as a reporter and editor.



